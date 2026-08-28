USS Abraham Lincoln Sailor Faces Punishment after Suicide Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

A sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln is facing disciplinary proceedings after jumping overboard in what his wife said was a suicide attempt, according to charging documents reviewed by MS NOW.

The sailor, who is 19, has been accused of violating two articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. His wife, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive disciplinary matters, told MS NOW that he is facing non-judicial punishment over allegations of malingering and absence without leave.

According to charging documents reviewed by MS NOW, the sailor faces an Article 83 allegation of “malingering,” which involves intentionally feigning illness or injuring oneself to avoid work, duty or military service. He is also accused under Article 86 of being absent without leave for failing to report to a required place of duty without authorization.

"I think they’re insane for doing this to people who need mental help", the sailor’s wife told MS NOW, "Instead of giving them help, this is just another huge stressor".

The sailor jumped overboard on August 3, according to his wife, and was medically evacuated before being returned to San Diego on August 13. He subsequently spent five days at Naval Medical Center San Diego, known as Balboa.

His wife said medical staff monitored his vital signs during that period but that he did not meet with a psychiatrist or therapist. She said he was instructed to return to work immediately after being discharged, with his first therapy appointment not taking place until August 26.

She also said her husband had previously approached his chain of command and the ship’s medical team several times to raise concerns about his mental health, but that his requests for help were dismissed.

In a July 21 text message to his wife, 13 days before he went overboard, the sailor wrote: "I think the boat is finally getting to me". He also expressed concern about the impact of another deployment extension, writing, "I don't think I can do another deployment after this and I don't even know if I can finish this deployment".

The couple, both 19, have a 3½-year-old son and welcomed a daughter in February while the sailor was deployed. His wife said he repeatedly requested paternity leave but was denied each time.

Non-judicial punishment is generally used by military commanders to address relatively minor violations without pursuing a court-martial, a more formal legal proceeding that can result in a conviction.

The sailor is expected to appear at what is known as a “captain’s mast,” where his commanding officer will determine whether punishment is warranted and what form it will take. The charging documents indicate that he could face a reduction of up to half of his normal pay. The case has raised questions over how the US military handles service members experiencing mental health crises, particularly amid prolonged deployments.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., a member of the House Armed Services Committee who represents the USS Abraham Lincoln’s home port of San Diego, told MS NOW she was concerned about the welfare of sailors and Marines aboard ships such as the Lincoln.

"No one should be punished for getting the mental health care they need", Jacobs said. "I will continue to call on the Navy to provide our Sailors with the necessary support they deserve and will continue doing oversight to ensure that is the case".

The Department of War reported earlier this year that 471 service members across all branches of the military died by suicide in 2024, down from 531 in 2023.

Military lawyers told MS NOW that although the War Department has resources available for service members experiencing mental health difficulties, military law can still provide a mechanism for disciplinary action following a suicide attempt.

Cody Harnish, a former Army judge advocate general who now represents military service members, said the policy creates tension between encouraging troops to seek help and allowing commanders to pursue disciplinary action. "We tell service members to reach out for help, and then we keep a criminal statute on the books for the ones who didn’t get it in time. That’s a policy choice", Harnish said.

Harnish noted that the Manual for Courts-Martial states that bona fide suicide attempts should not be charged, but said decisions to pursue charges and punishment remain at the discretion of commanding officers.

On the decision to pursue non-judicial punishment in cases involving suicide attempts, a Navy official emphasized the service's commitment to supporting sailors’ mental health.

"The Navy is fully committed to the health and well-being of every Sailor. We strive to foster environments that support mental health by removing barriers to seeking help, increasing awareness of resources, and taking appropriate action when someone is in need. Mental health resources are available to our Sailors 24/7, and asking for help is a sign of strength".

The USS Abraham Lincoln left its San Diego home port on November 21, 2025, and its deployment has been extended multiple times amid the war on Iran. Family members told MS NOW that sailors have reported emotional strain and other mental health difficulties during the nine-month deployment.

The sailor's wife previously told MS NOW that Navy officials did not contact her about the incident until four days after he went overboard. She said she learned what had happened through a message from one of her husband's friends aboard the ship.

After contacting the ship's ombudsman, she said she later received an email from the squadron's command master chief stating that her husband was "safe and sound onboard and will be returning to San Diego soon to receive support from Balboa".