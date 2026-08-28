Rezaei: Hormuz Reopening Tied to Ending Wars in Gaza and Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, said the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is closely linked to ending wars across the region, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza.

In exclusive remarks to Al-Manar TV, Rezaei stressed that Beirut and its southern suburbs constitute a “red line” for Iran, warning against any move toward the Lebanese capital or its southern suburbs.

“No one has the right to move toward Beirut and the southern suburbs, and therefore we are monitoring and watching the developments with the utmost seriousness,” Rezaei said, warning that any potential war would be different from previous wars.

Meanwhile, Rezaei warned that Tehran would respond to any further economic escalation by supporting counter-plans targeting US economic interests across the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian similarly said Tuesday that US economic pressure is aimed at subjugating Iran and forcing it to surrender.

Speaking during a meeting with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan, Pezeshkian said Iran’s adversaries had recognized their inability to subdue the Iranian people militarily and had therefore shifted toward creating social and economic problems inside the country.

“Iran will not surrender,” Pezeshkian stressed, rejecting economic pressure as a means of forcing Tehran to submit. Tehran has also warned that measures targeting the livelihoods and security of the Iranian people would be treated as part of the war.

Regarding Iran’s relationship with the Lebanese resistance, Rezaei described ties with Hezbollah leaders as “a strategic and comprehensive relationship.”

He added that Tehran does not interfere in the details of Hezbollah’s military structure or its decision-making.

Rezaei also expressed appreciation for Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, praising Qassem for effectively leading and managing resistance affairs and Berri for his continued efforts.