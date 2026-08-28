Telegraph: Ukrainian Eggs Linked To UK Salmonella Outbreak

By Staff, Agencies

British health officials suspect imported eggs could be linked to a major salmonella outbreak in the UK, with Ukrainian eggs reportedly the leading working hypothesis, The Telegraph reported.

The UK Health Security Agency [UKHSA] said Thursday that 259 people have contracted the bacteria over the past year, with one person losing their life. While the exact source remains unconfirmed, the agency said the cases “could all be associated with imported eggs.”

A senior official involved in investigating a separate salmonella outbreak in the Netherlands, where more than 100 cases have been recorded, told The Telegraph that British investigators are working on the assumption that the contaminated eggs originated in Ukraine.

The cases involve three closely related salmonella strains and have risen sharply in recent weeks. Nearly half of those infected, ranging from infants to people in their 90s, required hospital treatment, according to the UKHSA.

Investigators believe the infections occurred after people consumed eggs served at small cafes, restaurants and takeaway businesses rather than at home.

Salmonella typically causes diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps and can become dangerous for people with weakened immune systems.

Meanwhile, Food Standards Agency Chief Scientific Adviser Ian Young urged the public to avoid traditional fried eggs with runny yolks while the outbreak continues.

The UK produces most of its eggs domestically, and the UKHSA said those eggs remain safe. About 11% of the country’s eggs are imported, with Ukraine the largest supplier, accounting for almost one-third of imports.

A tariff exemption for Ukrainian eggs introduced after the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in February 2022 is set to remain in place until 2028, despite the EU restoring trade barriers last year.

The latest concerns follow other reported salmonella incidents involving Ukrainian food products.

In July, EU health authorities linked Ukrainian-made instant noodles to an outbreak affecting more than 100 people across over a dozen member states.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s food safety agency reported salmonella in a 4.9-ton shipment of frozen chicken from Ukraine.