Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Telegraph: Ukrainian Eggs Linked To UK Salmonella Outbreak

Telegraph: Ukrainian Eggs Linked To UK Salmonella Outbreak
folder_openInternational News access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

British health officials suspect imported eggs could be linked to a major salmonella outbreak in the UK, with Ukrainian eggs reportedly the leading working hypothesis, The Telegraph reported.

The UK Health Security Agency [UKHSA] said Thursday that 259 people have contracted the bacteria over the past year, with one person losing their life. While the exact source remains unconfirmed, the agency said the cases “could all be associated with imported eggs.”

A senior official involved in investigating a separate salmonella outbreak in the Netherlands, where more than 100 cases have been recorded, told The Telegraph that British investigators are working on the assumption that the contaminated eggs originated in Ukraine.

The cases involve three closely related salmonella strains and have risen sharply in recent weeks. Nearly half of those infected, ranging from infants to people in their 90s, required hospital treatment, according to the UKHSA.

Investigators believe the infections occurred after people consumed eggs served at small cafes, restaurants and takeaway businesses rather than at home.

Salmonella typically causes diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps and can become dangerous for people with weakened immune systems.

Meanwhile, Food Standards Agency Chief Scientific Adviser Ian Young urged the public to avoid traditional fried eggs with runny yolks while the outbreak continues.

The UK produces most of its eggs domestically, and the UKHSA said those eggs remain safe. About 11% of the country’s eggs are imported, with Ukraine the largest supplier, accounting for almost one-third of imports.

A tariff exemption for Ukrainian eggs introduced after the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in February 2022 is set to remain in place until 2028, despite the EU restoring trade barriers last year.

The latest concerns follow other reported salmonella incidents involving Ukrainian food products.

In July, EU health authorities linked Ukrainian-made instant noodles to an outbreak affecting more than 100 people across over a dozen member states.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s food safety agency reported salmonella in a 4.9-ton shipment of frozen chicken from Ukraine.

ukraine food poisoning UnitedStates FoodSecurity Diseases

Comments

  1. Related News
Telegraph: Ukrainian Eggs Linked To UK Salmonella Outbreak

Telegraph: Ukrainian Eggs Linked To UK Salmonella Outbreak

4 hours ago
UKMTO: Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

UKMTO: Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

one day ago
Oil Prices Slide as Iran Talks Raise Hopes for Hormuz Reopening

Oil Prices Slide as Iran Talks Raise Hopes for Hormuz Reopening

one day ago
World Faces Historic Population Decline  

World Faces Historic Population Decline  

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 28-08-2026 Hour: 03:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot