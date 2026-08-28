Zimbabwe Detains Official Over Deadly Kariba Ferry Disaster

By Staff, Agencies

Zimbabwean police have arrested a senior local official over the Lake Kariba ferry disaster that claimed 97 lives earlier this month.

Ignatius Chiome, a district coordinator for the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency [RIDA], was charged with culpable homicide, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said Wednesday.

His bail ruling was postponed Thursday and was expected Friday, with his lawyer Samuel Muyemeki saying the magistrate had yet to complete the decision.

Prosecutors allege that administrative failures, overloading and breaches of safety procedures contributed to the August 11 disaster, which also claimed the lives of several children.

The 41-year-old RIDA-operated Mbuya Nehanda ferry was reportedly carrying up to 180 passengers and heavy cargo when it departed Andora Harbour for Chalala fishing camps, despite being authorized to carry 90 passengers.

The ferry later capsized on Lake Kariba while traveling from Kariba town to communities and fishing camps along the lake. Local broadcaster ZBC News reported that the vessel encountered strong waves. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests could follow.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the sinking a national disaster and ordered maritime safety agencies and security forces to address weaknesses in the country’s maritime capabilities.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also expressed condolences and solidarity with Zimbabwe and the affected communities.

The disaster follows other deadly boat accidents in Africa. In September, at least 29 people claimed their lives when an overloaded wooden boat carrying around 90 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s Niger State after striking a submerged tree stump.