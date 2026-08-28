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Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei Urges Unity During Government Week
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in a message marking Government Week, stressed the importance of preserving national unity and social cohesion.
He categorically declared that any act that harms social cohesion is forbidden, emphasizing that maintaining unity and protecting social cohesion are fundamental responsibilities for the government, its officials and all its institutions.
Sayyed Mojtaba also called for greater emphasis on Iran's strength and capabilities, urging officials to highlight the country's achievements and avoid statements that could create despair among the public.
He commended the Iranian government's efforts despite what he described as restrictions, sanctions, blockade and plots by the American and Zionist enemy.
Sayyed Mojtaba also praised the government's achievements and specifically commended the president, describing him as honest and dedicated and crediting him with major accomplishments.
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