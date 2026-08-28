Ansarullah Official Urges Saudi Arabia to Reconsider Its Calculations

By Staff, Agencies

A senior official from Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Mohammed al-Farah, stressed the unity and cohesion of Yemeni society and urged Saudi Arabia to reconsider its approach toward Yemen.

In a post on X on Friday, al-Farah said those who had hoped for Yemen's surrender and the depletion of its willpower, particularly Saudi Arabia, should "reconsider their calculations."

He stressed that the Yemeni people cannot be reduced to groups affiliated with foreign powers or viewed as a population that other states can control.

Al-Farah pointed to the large public participation in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying the gatherings represented a broad expression of Yemeni identity, independence and opposition to foreign guardianship and occupation.

He said the participation of Yemeni men and women reflected a society committed to freedom, independence and the restoration of what it considers its violated rights.

Al-Farah rejected portrayals of Yemenis as a submissive nation, arguing that the country has demonstrated its ability to maintain its positions despite pressure, siege and conflict.

His remarks come after the Sana'a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, describing it as a response to what it called an unjust siege imposed on Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have since reported operations targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the conflict receiving military, political and logistical support from the United States and several Western countries.