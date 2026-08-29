Schumer: Trump’s Iran War Is a Total Failure

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Chuck Schumer has sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, calling it an “abject failure” and accusing the administration of lacking a strategy to contain its fallout or bring the war to an end six months after it began.

In a series of posts on X, Schumer said the war had put US service members at risk, pushed up gas prices and fueled wider global instability. He also accused the Trump administration of spreading “blatant lies” about its handling of the war.

Six months into the war, Schumer said Iran is “holding the Strait hostage,” while gas prices have reached record highs and 18 US service members have been killed. He argued that Trump still has no strategy to end what he described as “the disaster of a war he started.”

Meanwhile, an Associated Press report cited officials as saying US Patriot missile stocks in Europe are “beyond critical” due to the war.

Schumer shared the report, arguing that the war has depleted US military stockpiles and weakened Washington’s military position, prompting him to call it “an abject failure.”

According to CNN, the six-month war has strained US weapons stocks, disrupted global energy markets and diverted Washington’s attention from Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea.

It also reported that Trump’s initial war aims remain unmet, as Washington has shifted its demands toward Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, some US weapons intended for Ukraine have reportedly been redirected to West Asia, while shortages of missile interceptors have raised concerns over Kiev’s ability to counter Russian attacks.

Reduced US military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of the USS George Washington to the Arabian Sea have also raised questions about US readiness in East Asia.

Emily Harding of the Center for Strategic and International Studies warned that the war is weakening key foundations of US military power, saying Iran only needs to survive to keep the war going.