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Erdogan: “Israel” Is Addicted To War

Erdogan: “Israel” Is Addicted To War
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By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the current “Israeli” cabinet for being “addicted to war,” saying it is seeking to destabilize the region through “all kinds of provocations.”

Erdogan said the occupation entity is pursuing efforts to destabilize the wider region, beginning with countries neighboring “Israel.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said Ankara had asked the Interior Ministry to seek Interpol Red Notices for Netanyahu and another “Israeli” suspect over judicial proceedings concerning the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

According to Turkish authorities, arrest warrants issued on July 14 accuse Netanyahu and the other suspect of genocide, crimes against humanity and torture. The proceedings involve 35 defendants in connection with the flotilla incident.

In response, Netanyahu's office described Erdogan as an “antisemitic dictator,” accusing him of massacring Kurds, harboring Hamas members and occupying half of Cyprus. It also accused the Turkish president of seeking to extend his confrontation with “Israel” into Syria.

Netanyahu's office further said “Israel” would not tolerate such actions, while claiming it was the “only true democracy in the Middle East.”

On Thursday, “Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz warned Erdogan in Turkish on X, accusing him of dragging Turkey into “dangerous adventures in Syria” and asserting that “Israel” would not allow any actor to threaten its security.

Israel Syria turkey iof WarCrimes IsraeliOccupation CrimesAgainstHumanity RecepTayyipErdogan

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