Sheikh Qassem: We Broke ’Great ’Israel’’ Scheme, We Won’t Surrender

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that “Our Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] is the Messenger of free people who open their minds and pure, untainted hearts to learn the truths that bring them happiness in this world and the Hereafter.”

Speaking at Hezbollah's central Mawlid festival, titled “Messenger of the Free”, held at the Ashura courtyard in Dahyieh, Sheikh Qassem stressed: “Today, we celebrate the birth of the Messenger of the Free, Mohammad [PBUH], and on this occasion, we will speak about his blessed birth and the great role of the Master of the Messengers and Prophets at the level of all humanity.”

He further added: “We will also address several issues, including political matters in our country.”

His Eminence went on to say: “Today, we see that America and all those who follow the path of polytheism, deviation, and disbelief constitute one nation.”

“The Prophet is one for Sunnis, Shiites, and all Muslims,” he stated.

“Be united,” he said, noting that “By Islamic unity, we do not mean an emotional or sentimental unity, or unity expressed merely in words and slogans. Rather, we mean a unity that strengthens Muslims and achieves integration, cooperation, and solidarity among them, particularly among states and peoples.”

Hezbollah Secretary General underscored that “It is unity to liberate the Ummah from dependence on colonialism, deviation, and arrogance; to free it from cultural, economic, and political subjugation; to confront projects aimed at fomenting discord among Muslims; to confront hate speech and hostility; and to oppose those who erect sectarian, religious, and political barriers between Muslims.”

He added: “It is unity to confront the fragmentation projects pursued by the tyrannical US administration, which relies on the criminal 'Israel' to break apart our region.”

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem highlighted that unity has “two practical outcomes that we need.”

“The first,” he explained, is “to be united in preventing discord, with this unity extending from Islamic unity to national unity and then to human unity. There is nothing preventing this unity from encompassing all free people around the world.”

The second outcome, he said, is “to unite around the central cause, which is Palestine, the liberation of Palestine and Al-Aqsa.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed that “the Palestinian cause is a cause of Islamic unity. It is neither a Sunni cause, nor a Shia cause, nor a sectarian cause. Rather, it is an Islamic, national, Arab and humanitarian one.”

His Eminence also called on Arab and Muslim states and peoples to work toward unity, asserting that “It is time for us to stand together and for our region to become secure through understanding among the states of the region, putting an end to arrogance and all its tools in our region.”

Moreover, Sheikh Qassem said that Imam Musa Al-Sadr was “a symbol, a distinguished figure, and a role model,” describing him as a man of exceptional abilities and capabilities.

He added that Imam Al-Sadr's personality had religious, social, cultural, political and humanitarian dimensions, pointing that Imam Al-Sadr recognized the dangers posed by the Zionist entity at an early stage and coined the well-known slogan that “‘Israel’ is absolute evil.”

The Resistance Leader underscored that Imam Al-Sadr also called for political reform in Lebanon and, at an early stage, advocated supporting the deprived. He also paid exceptional attention to southern Lebanon, telling everyone: “Lebanon can’t smile while its South is suffering.”

“While Imam Al-Sadr was working for the South to free it from ‘Israeli’ occupation and aggression,” Sheikh Qassem stated, noting that he was also concerned with political and social reform. “This is where we understand why Imam Al-Sadr was abducted: because he represented justice and humanity.”

On another level, Sheikh Qassem recalled the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with pride and honor. He always reminded us of the qualities and characteristics of Imam Al-Sadr, the Imam of the Resistance in Lebanon.

“The Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah always emphasized Islamic unity and national unity, and this is a path we will continue to follow, God willing," he said.

Sheikh Qassem also affirmed that the region is currently undergoing “a historic restructuring of its image and balance of power.”

“We are witnessing extraordinary events,” he declared, noting that “the US is paving the way to expand its control and establish the necessary conditions for the creation of 'Greater Israel,' making use of its capabilities and power and of the submission that exists in our region.”

His Eminence further hailed the fact that “Iran stood against America. The Islamic Republic, together with the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and throughout the region, stood against projects of fragmentation, occupation, arrogance, and foreign tutelage.”

He noted that “the enemies have left no opportunity unused to launch aggression, but they have not succeeded and will not succeed.”

In addition, Sheikh Qassem underscored that “They have not succeeded through killing, economic siege, pressure to surrender, attempts at displacement, or attempts to separate the people from the Resistance. The enemies were surprised by people who remained steadfast and were prepared to make great sacrifices.”

He stressed that the sacrifices had been enormous, but that they were what stopped the aggressive project. “We have sacrificed a great deal, but we have not lost. Loss comes when we surrender. America itself is suffering losses economically and in terms of how it is perceived around the world.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that America “no longer represents a model or a symbol.”

According to His Eminence, peoples around the world now view it as “a colonizer, a tyrant and a killer,” while its losses are becoming increasingly visible. He cited US national debt as having reached $40 trillion.

He further stressed that the “Israeli” entity is also suffering losses, saying that “emigration is increasing and the economic situation is deteriorating, and the losses will be even greater.”

On the internal front, His Eminence addressed the Lebanese authorities and what he called “direct negotiations” with the enemy, saying that the Lebanese authorities had chosen a course “that does not honor them, does not honor Lebanon, and does not honor the sacrifices of the Lebanese people.”

He said they had entered into direct negotiations with ‘Israel’ and “given it everything it asked for, and even things it did not ask for.”

Turning to the authorities, Sheikh Qassem asked: “Tell me, what have you gained from direct negotiations?”

He stressed that those who resisted and sacrificed, along with those who stood with them and those from all Lebanese sects who helped them “have nothing to do with these concessions or these outcomes.”

Addressing those who say that “negotiations are better than war,” he asked: “Did your negotiations stop the war?”

He continued: “Negotiations are taking place under the shadow of war and give legitimacy to the war.”

His Eminence argued that this is not negotiations in exchange for war, but rather “negotiations whose real name is humiliating surrender, without receiving anything in return.”

He again addressed the authorities, saying: “You could have entered indirect negotiations and imposed conditions.”

“Go and find a mediator other than the American. We do not want war either," he said, citing the agreement reached on November 27, 2024, as evidence. “What exists today is a clear ‘Israeli’ aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the “framework agreement” is “illegitimate, unlawful and humiliating; it destroys Lebanese sovereignty and does not restore Lebanon's rights.”

“We oppose the framework agreement,” he said, calling for it to be overturned.

Sheikh Qassem stressed: “We will remain in the field and will not accept these projects they are talking about. We have broken the 'Greater "Israel"' scheme.”

He said the resistance had succeeded in preventing ‘Israel’ from reaching Beirut, preventing it from disarming the resistance and depriving it of its strength, and ensuring that “Lebanon would not become weak, allowing them to take control of it and begin establishing settlements.”

He affirmed that “with this Resistance, its people, the honorable, the martyrs, and all those who have given and sacrificed, they cannot achieve anything.”

“We told you, and we repeat: we are Karbala-oriented in pursuit of our objectives,” he said.

Addressing supporters of the resistance, Sheikh Qassem said: "We cooperate and support one another as much as we can for the sake of your dignity. God willing, everything has a solution. We will remain standing tall and will not surrender. We are the sons of dignity; we are the sons of honor. Never shall we accept humiliation.”

He concluded: “Blessed be the birth of the Noble Prophet Mohammad, Master of the Prophets and Messengers, upon him and his family be peace and blessings, for Muslims and for the entire world.”