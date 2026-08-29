Rescue Team Saves Climber Stranded on Tiny Ledge in Sierra Nevada

By Staff, Agencies

A climber was rescued after becoming stranded for several hours on a ledge just six inches wide, more than 10,000 feet above the ground in California’s Sierra Nevada.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was climbing the Mendenhall Couloir on Laurel Mountain with a friend on Saturday. The route is known for its steep terrain and sections of loose rock that can be dangerous and unstable.

According to the Mono County Search and Rescue team, the climber accidentally strayed from the established route. The area he entered was extremely dangerous, with near-vertical, unprotected terrain and thousands of feet of exposure below.

Rescuers were alerted after the man became stranded. They spent about two hours searching the area before hearing his voice in the distance. When they located him, they noticed that he was repeatedly shifting his weight from one foot to the other, raising concerns that his legs were beginning to cramp.

With darkness approaching, rescuers feared that remaining on the narrow ledge throughout the night could result in a fatal fall. A helicopter rescue was ruled out because strong winds made a hoist operation too dangerous.

Instead, the volunteer team made the difficult approach on foot during the night, relying on headlamps to navigate the hazardous terrain.

One rescuer eventually reached the climber from above and secured him to a rope system, preventing him from falling. The rescue operation continued into the early hours of Sunday morning before the climber was brought to safety.

Rescuer Mitchell Quiring described the nighttime operation as extremely dangerous, saying the terrain that was manageable during daylight became difficult to navigate in darkness.

Despite the ordeal, the climber remained determined to survive. Quiring said his refusal to give up was one of the most important aspects of the rescue and noted that the outcome could have been very different if the climber had not endured the difficult situation.