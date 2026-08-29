Iran’s Resistance Is Exposing America’s Global Vulnerabilities: Politico

By Staff, Politico

Iran's greatest strength in the war with the United States may not be its ability to match American military power, but its ability to withstand it.

A recent Politico report, titled “How the Iran war has made the US more vulnerable,” offers a revealing picture of the pressure the conflict is placing on Washington. According to the report, the Pentagon's inability to subdue Tehran, combined with declining weapons stocks and the diversion of forces from other regions, is raising questions about the reach of American power.

“The obvious question that nobody seems to want to overly press the administration on right now is: Do we still have a credible deterrent?” one former US military official told Politico. “Given where the resources are at, there’s a pretty big gap.”

That gap is where Iran's strategy becomes important.

Tehran does not need to defeat the US in a conventional military contest. Iran's objective can be far more achievable: survive, impose costs and force Washington to divert resources from other parts of the world.

And the Politico report suggests that this is already happening.

The Pentagon has moved key air defenses and naval assets toward the Middle East, while reducing elements of its military presence in the Pacific and Europe. American weapons stocks, particularly missile interceptors and other critical munitions, are also coming under pressure.

For Iran, this is a strategic advantage.

Every American interceptor used against Iranian missiles is a weapon that cannot be used elsewhere. Every aircraft carrier committed to the Middle East is an asset unavailable in the Pacific. Every prolonged deployment places additional pressure on America's already stretched military infrastructure.

As one former official quoted by Politico put it, there is “a real hollowing out of confidence” in American military power.

The consequences extend beyond Iran. US allies in Asia are increasingly concerned about whether Washington can provide the weapons and military presence they would need in a crisis with China. Meanwhile, American naval forces are facing extended deployments and growing maintenance demands.

This is precisely the kind of pressure Iran's asymmetric military strategy is designed to create.

Iran does not have to become militarily equal to the United States. It only has to demonstrate that American power has limits.

The conflict has therefore become a test not simply of Iran's military capabilities, but of America's ability to sustain its claim to global military dominance.

Perhaps the most telling assessment in the Politico report comes from a former defense official who warned that the message being conveyed internationally is that “the United States is unreliable, the United States is unfocused and China is focused.”

For Tehran, that is an important strategic outcome.

Iran has shown that confronting a vastly more powerful military does not necessarily require matching it weapon for weapon. Resilience, endurance, missiles, geography and the ability to impose costs can force even the world's strongest military into difficult choices.

The US remains a formidable military power. But Iran is demonstrating something Washington cannot easily dismiss: American superiority does not mean unlimited power, and Iran does not need to defeat the US outright to prove it.