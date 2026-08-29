Iran Issues Indictments against US, ‘Israel’ over Assassination of Leader, Minab Children

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has issued indictments over the US-“Israeli” terrorist acts that led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and four members of his family, as well as students and teachers at a school in Minab.

Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi announced on Saturday that the indictments were issued after preliminary investigations were completed and domestic and international evidence was examined, with all those responsible for the two attacks being prosecuted.

The indictment in the case involving Imam Khamenei lists participation in “corruption on earth” through a terrorist act, Salehi noted.

“The operation sought to strike at the structure of governance and forcibly influence the country’s policies,” Salehi stated, adding that those who carried out, ordered, or planned the attack bear criminal responsibility.

The indictment also addresses the martyrdom of the Leader’s daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and 14-month-old grandchild, according to the Tehran prosecutor.

The martyrdom of women, children and other civilians cannot simply be described as “casualties” and excluded from the scope of terrorist acts, he said.

“The case could serve as a legal document for Iran to pursue the criminal responsibility of those who ordered and carried out the attacks at the international level,” Salehi further noted.

Several rulings, including compensation judgments against Washington, have already been issued, with some entering the enforcement stage, says the prosecutor general.

A separate indictment has also been issued over the terrorist act that resulted in the martyrdom of 168 students and teachers at Shajareh Taybeh School in Minab.

Salehi confirmed that preliminary investigations into that case had likewise been completed, with all those responsible for the attack being prosecuted.

Late Imam Khamenei and four members of his family were martyred on February 28, 2026, during the latest US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran.