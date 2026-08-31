Iran Strikes US Bases in Jordan in Retaliation for Larak Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force struck technical, maintenance and fighter-jet infrastructure at the US-operated King Hussein and Al-Azraq airbases in Jordan in a combined ballistic missile and drone operation.

The IRG said the strikes inflicted “heavy damage” and came directly in response to the US attack on Larak Island. It warned that “aggression and crime” would not resolve Washington’s desperation over its weakening control of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that every attack on Iran would draw a more crushing response.

The retaliation follows Sunday’s US strike on Larak Island, the first known US military attack against Iran since late July. The IRG said the assault claimed the lives of and wounded “several of our fighters and compatriots.”

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported that flight-navigation data traced the Larak drone strike to Jordan, with the operation launched with support from Jordanian bases.

The report places Amman directly within the chain of escalation now being met by Iranian strikes on King Hussein and Al-Azraq.

Separately, IRG spokesperson Hossein Mohebi described Washington’s intensifying economic and military pressure as a “strategic and fatal mistake,” warning that it would shift the balance against its architects and impose heavy economic and military costs.

The Iranian response has also extended beyond the two Jordanian bases. Press TV reported Iranian missile fire toward US ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iranian state television, citing Arab sources, reported explosions around Aqaba in southern Jordan, including near the US-operated Muwaffaq Salti Airbase. Fars News Agency also reported an explosion at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Airbase.

At the same time, IRIB, citing the Middle East Spectator, reported that activity at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah airport was halted early Monday.

Iranian officials also issued direct warnings to Washington. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said: “Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price.

Retaliation is coming; JUST RUN!” He stressed that no crime would go unanswered, promising a response that would be “devastating, more painful, and instructive,” and telling Washington to wait “in fear and terror.”

The escalation has also shaken energy markets. By 2202 GMT Monday, Brent crude had risen 2.52% to $90.32 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate climbed 2.41% to $85.41, Reuters reported, following the Larak attack—the first known US military aggression against Iran since late July.