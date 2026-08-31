Azizi Warns US: “Test Our Will, Pay The Price”

By Staff, Agencies

Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, warned Washington that testing Iran’s resolve again would bring a heavier price, vowing a devastating response as regional tensions escalated.

“Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price. Retaliation is coming; JUST RUN!” Azizi wrote, stressing that no crime would go unanswered and warning Washington to wait “in fear and terror.”

His warning came as the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force struck technical, maintenance and fighter-jet infrastructure at the US-operated King Hussein and Al-Azraq airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones.

The IRG said the strikes inflicted “heavy damage” and came in response to Sunday’s US attack on Larak Island, the first known American military attack against Iran since late July. The IRG said the assault claimed the lives of two of its service members and wounded several others.

The IRG warned that “aggression and crime” would not resolve Washington’s desperation over its weakening control of the Strait of Hormuz, vowing that every attack on Iran would draw a more crushing response.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported that flight-navigation data traced the Larak drone strike to Jordan, with support from Jordanian bases, directly implicating Amman in the escalation.

Iran’s response has also extended beyond the two Jordanian bases, with Press TV reporting Iranian missile fire toward US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian television, citing Arab sources, reported explosions near Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Airbase and Qatar’s Al-Udeid Airbase, alongside disrupted activity at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah airport.

The escalation has also rattled oil markets, with Brent crude rising 2.52% to $90.32 a barrel, Reuters reported.