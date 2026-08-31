Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Unity: Criminal US, ‘Israel’ Enemies of All Muslims Not just Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed that the criminal rulers of the United States and the Zionist entity are not only the enemies of the Iranian nation but also hostile toward the entire Muslim Ummah.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a message marking Unity Week on Sunday.

The Leader advised the rulers of Islamic countries, particularly those in West Asia and the Gulf region, to know their real enemy, as well as recognize its plots and confront them.

“The remedy for the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in unity of purpose, friendship, and cooperation in the pursuit of goodness and righteousness,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei further underlined that “The criminal rulers of the United States and the illegitimate Zionist regime are sworn enemies of this unity and friendship."

“They are not merely enemies of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian nation, and the great front of Islamic resistance; they are hostile to the entire Muslim nation, including the nations of West Asia and North Africa. In this regard, even the rulers of these states-many of whom are considered their allies—are not exempt,” the Leader highlighted.

His Eminence also pointed to the public disrespect shown and offensive language used by the leaders of the arrogant powers toward some leaders of Muslim countries.

He further emphasized that the issue of unity among Muslims has a successful example among the people of Iran, where the enemies’ conspiracies have not had much effect in undermining it.

“But surely, the ill-wishers are always lying in wait for this great blessing. What gives them hope is the highlighting of differences. Although ideological and religious differences constitute an important part of what the enemies of Islam seek to exploit, and they place great reliance on using them, they will not stop there,” he noted.

The Leader underscored that “They seek to turn all kinds of racial, cultural, social, economic, political, and geographical differences into pretexts for creating division among Muslim peoples in Iran and in every other Islamic country, so that they can sit back and watch the Muslim Ummah become fragmented, and its strength gradually depleted, and then, at an opportune moment, impose their domination over them.”

Meanwhile, the Leader warned against any act that sows discord among Muslims.

“Therefore, anyone, in whatever position, who takes any action that leads to division among Muslims or creates discord within the Muslim community has, knowingly or unknowingly, willingly or unwillingly, furthered the aims of the enemies of Islam,” he said.

“And how, in these times, can anyone attribute such an act to ignorance or negligence, when the tyrants of the world, led by the criminal US, have now cast aside the deceptive and flimsy masks concealing their ugly colonial aims and their hegemonic and domination-seeking schemes, removed their deceptive velvet gloves, and revealed their bloodstained claws to the entire world?”

Additionally, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that it is time for Muslim people to reflect and examine developments more carefully.

“If Muslims had stood united, with their fists clenched firmly together, would the Palestinian nation have been left so defenseless, subjected to the oppression and crimes of the occupiers?

“And if the people and governments of the countries bordering the Persian Gulf had forged their unity under the banner of Islam, would these rootless and corrupt rabble have dared, from thousands of kilometers away, to have greedy eyes on their lands and possessions?”

The Leader described “unity and the avoidance of discord” as the first lesson of Islam’s school of thought.

“The second lesson is to defend one another against disbelief, and the third is to pursue various forms of cooperation and synergy in the different dimensions of Muslims’ material and spiritual lives—including wealth, security, knowledge, and progress. The culmination of this path will be the attainment of a new Islamic civilization,” he went on to say.

Moreover, Ayatollah Khamenei said that “unity among Muslims is the fundamental cornerstone for achieving a proud and dominant Islamic civilization.”

“This conceptual and intellectual framework, which embodies our aspirations for the Muslim world, has itself been realized to a considerable extent in our beloved Iran.”

He also urged Iranians not to allow any form of division or discord to emerge among them under any circumstances.