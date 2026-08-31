Iran’s Pezeshkian: We Don’t Seek War, To Respond Firmly to Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran does not seek war but will respond firmly to any act of aggression.

Speaking before departing Tehran for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday to attend the 26th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], Pezeshkian said Iran has consistently conveyed its “clear” message of avoiding war to the international community.

“We are not seeking war, and this is a clear message that we have repeatedly communicated to the world,” he said.

He, however, warned that Iran would never remain silent in the face of any aggression and would deliver a “decisive” response to the aggressors.

Pezeshkian noted that instability in the region would be harmful to all countries and stressed the importance of fostering regional convergence to advance economic and security goals.

“Instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will create challenges for all. Therefore, we must join hands and strive to ensure security, economy and development in the region,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the importance of the SCO summit and noted that most regional leaders will be attending the gathering.

“At a time when some international bodies are seeking to create a one-sided narrative in the world, this meeting stands as a symbol of the presence of diverse and independent voices in the international arena,” he emphasized.

The Iranian president hoped that the participants would hold constructive talks to demonstrate the ability of regional countries to manage issues in the region independently.

Pezeshkian said the presence of leaders of most regional countries together with bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit could contribute to the development of regional security, economic cooperation, and political stability, and yield positive outcomes for participating countries.

According to the SCO Secretariat, the 26th summit of the heads of state of the SCO will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on September 1.