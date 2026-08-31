Trump Demands Canadian Companies Relocate to US

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has urged Canadian businesses operating in the American market to relocate south of the border “immediately,” amid an escalating trade war between the two neighboring nations.

The demand follows Trump’s announcement of new 50% tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel, set to take effect on January 1, in response to what he called Canada’s “unequal treatment” of American vehicles, dairy products, and alcohol. The duties are in addition to 50% levies imposed earlier this month on around $20 billion worth of Canadian imports. Ottawa has vowed to retaliate with “dollar-for-dollar” measures.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump described Canada as “one of the Worst Abusers” in trade, while crediting tariffs with having “revived, and indeed saved” the American automobile industry.

“I don’t want Canadian cars, I don’t want Canadian parts, I don’t want Canadian anything,” he wrote. “They’ve been ripping us off for decades, and it’s going to stop,” he added, describing Canada’s leadership as “the worst” among those he has ever dealt with.

“Let all Canadian Companies that are doing business with America move to the United States, immediately,” Trump said in a follow-up post. “When you move back, there are no TARIFFS!”

Trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa collapsed on August 21, with each side accusing the other of making last-minute changes to a proposed comprehensive agreement. The following day, the US imposed 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian products, including wine, cement, plywood, and clothing.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded by announcing duties of up to 50% on around 700 American products, scheduled to take effect on September 8.

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario - Canada’s most populous province and the center of the country’s automotive industry - has urged Ottawa to consider progressively stronger retaliation, including restrictions on oil, potash, and strategic mineral exports. He has also threatened to raise electricity prices or halt supplies to the US altogether, potentially affecting 1.5 million American homes and businesses.

Trump dismissed Ford’s threats as “bluster,” branding Canadian leaders “clowns” who needed to “fall in line,” and hit back on Thursday by signing an executive order directing federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America” on US government maps, contracts, documents, and communications.