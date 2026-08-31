IRG: Trump Made A “Strategic and Fatal” Miscalculation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] spokesman Hossein Mohebi said the Trump administration has made a “strategic and fatal mistake” through its escalating economic war on Iran, warning that the miscalculation will “change the balance against its architects” and force Washington to pay a heavy price on both economic and military fronts.

The warning came after the IRG confirmed that a US attack struck Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the lives of and wounding “several of our fighters and compatriots.” The IRG vowed to punish the aggressor.

The IRG described the US attack as another act of aggression by the “American-Zionist enemy,” accusing Washington of acting out of frustration over its domestic challenges and waning regional influence while seeking to restore its presence and shape public opinion.

The attack marked the first known US military strike against Iran in roughly a month, after Washington paused its broader aggression in late July.

CENTCOM spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins said US forces struck two IRG rocket launchers on Larak after observing preparations to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington had claimed it cleared sea mines from the strait’s main international shipping lane last week, while Trump warned that any new mines would be “immediately and systematically destroyed.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi countered that only Iran knows the precise locations of mines in the waterway, while strikes have continued against vessels accused of violating the strait.

Earlier Sunday, an IRG spokesperson said Iran had reached understandings with Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz and dividing its revenues, but accused the United States of obstructing and delaying the arrangement.

The IRG also declared complete control over the strait and warned that vessels attempting to cross without permission would be targeted. Separately, Britain’s UKMTO reported that a projectile struck a tanker north of Khasab, Oman, on Saturday.