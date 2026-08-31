At Least 15 Missing After Flash Flood Sweeps Arizona’s Grand Canyon

By Staff, Agencies

At least 15 people may be missing or unaccounted for after a major flash flood swept through Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

The flooding struck the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas, prompting park staff and Arizona’s Department of Public Safety to evacuate more than 60 people by Sunday morning. No injuries had been reported.

As a result, Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the North Kaibab Trail from the trailhead to Phantom Ranch were closed until further notice.

Officials urged the public to provide information about hikers, backpackers or campers who may have been in the affected Bright Angel Creek corridor.

Nearly all footbridges over Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, while the Colorado River was closed to river traffic as debris and metal structures entered the water.

The National Weather Service said around 0.5–1 inch [1–2.5 cm] of rain fell within about 30 minutes. Much of it immediately ran off the steep terrain, producing flooding along Bright Angel Creek as it descended roughly 6,000 feet [1,800 meters] from the North Rim to the Colorado River.

More rain and thunderstorms were possible through Monday.