Algeria Seeks Death Penalty for Deliberate Forest Fires After 12 Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered the government to introduce the death penalty for people convicted of deliberately starting forest fires, following a recent wave of wildfires that killed 12 people.

Tebboune issued the directive on Sunday during a high-level meeting focused on the response to the fires and their aftermath. The meeting was attended by senior civilian and military officials, according to state television.

The president instructed the justice minister to prepare an amendment to the country's penal code by September 15. The proposed legislation would allow capital punishment for anyone found guilty of intentionally setting fire to forested areas.

State media reported that any death sentence would only be carried out after the convicted person had exhausted all available legal appeals.

Although Algeria's criminal code still allows the death penalty for a number of serious offenses, the country has not carried out an execution since 1993, maintaining a de facto moratorium.

Under existing legislation, deliberately starting forest fires can result in prison sentences of up to 30 years, with life imprisonment possible in certain circumstances.

Tebboune also ordered provincial governors to provide security agencies with all available information concerning the origins of the fires. He raised concerns about reports that multiple fires had started simultaneously during the early hours of the morning, suggesting that the circumstances required further investigation.

The president ordered authorities to provide immediate compensation to families affected by the fires. Special committees will assess the damage and determine compensation for destroyed or damaged property.

He also instructed officials to restore electricity, gas, water and telecommunications services in affected communities by the following Saturday at the latest. Damaged homes are to be repaired as quickly as possible.

The housing minister was directed to coordinate with construction companies to complete repairs within specified deadlines. Tebboune said conditions in areas hit by the fires should return to normal within a week.

Algeria's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that 12 people had died in the latest outbreak of wildfires across several eastern provinces, according to local media reports.