Ferry Disaster Off Cyprus Leaves 8 Dead and 17 Missing

By Staff, Agencies

At least eight people have died after a passenger ferry carrying more than 200 people capsized and sank off the coast of Cyprus on Sunday, according to authorities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [TRNC].

The Mediterranean island has remained divided since 1974, with the northern part administered by Turkish Cypriot authorities and recognized internationally only by Türkiye.

The catamaran-style vessel had departed from the popular northern port of Kyrenia, bound for southern Turkey, when it began taking on water, TRNC Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arikli said.

Turkish Cypriot and Turkish authorities quickly launched a large-scale rescue operation involving coast guard vessels, civilian boats and helicopters.

There were 267 passengers and crew members aboard the ferry. At least eight people were confirmed dead, while 17 others were still missing, according to Arikli. The vessel eventually sank to a depth of approximately 514 meters [1,686 feet].

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said rescue teams were continuing their efforts in coordination with authorities in Northern Cyprus. He said operations to locate those still missing were continuing without interruption.

Images and video from the scene showed large numbers of survivors wearing red life jackets and holding onto the overturned hull while awaiting rescue.

Authorities have not yet determined why the ferry began taking on water. Arikli said investigators would examine the vessel's black box in an effort to establish what caused the accident.

The ship's captain and seven crew members have been detained as investigators examine whether negligence or other factors contributed to the disaster.

The incident occurred a day after Cyprus experienced severe storms. The Republic of Cyprus Civil Defense had issued an orange weather warning on Saturday and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel. However, the warning expired that evening, and the official marine forecast for Sunday did not contain a weather warning.