’Israeli’ Occupation Continue Ceasefire Violations in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli occupation forces" continued violating the ceasefire in southern Lebanon on Monday, setting homes on fire, detonating buildings and conducting artillery and airstrikes in several areas.

"Israeli forces" set fire to several homes in the southern Lebanese town of Houla and shelled the town with artillery.

They also carried out an explosion in the Byout al-Suyyad farm, followed by a sweeping operation using machine guns, while excavation and demolition work was reported in the town of Mansouri.

"Israeli artillery" also targeted the Zawtar River bed and the Ali al-Taher hill, while "Israeli aircraft" carried out a series of airstrikes on Wadi al-Salouqi and the Ali al-Taher hill in the Nabatieh district.

An "Israeli helicopter" conducted surveillance operations over the western Zawtar River bed, while artillery fire struck the outskirts of Mansouri and Byout al-Seyyad. The Dawhet Kfar Roumman area was also subjected to intermittent artillery shelling.

The attacks come amid continued "Israeli" operations across southern Lebanon, including artillery shelling, airstrikes, drone activity, the burning of agricultural land, and the demolition of homes and infrastructure, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.