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Araghchi Accuses Netanyahu of Deceiving Trump and Pushing War

Araghchi Accuses Netanyahu of Deceiving Trump and Pushing War
folder_openIran access_time 21 minutes ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deception and duplicity, describing him as a "serpent" and alleging that he manipulated the US administration into launching a war against Iran on behalf of "Israel."

In a post on X, Araghchi said Netanyahu openly boasts in Hebrew about having deceived Washington and influencing US policy through extensive appearances on American television networks.

He also pointed to what he described as a contradiction in Netanyahu's messaging, saying that while the "Israeli" prime minister boasts about influencing the United States, he praises President Donald Trump's leadership when speaking in English.

Araghchi's comments come amid growing concerns within the "America First" wing of the Republican Party over Netanyahu's reported efforts to influence Trump and push for further escalation against Iran.

According to Politico, several Trump allies have opposed Netanyahu's influence, with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon criticizing the frequency of Netanyahu's White House visits and arguing that they have undermined the "America First" agenda.

The concerns come as polling reportedly shows growing opposition among Trump's supporters to the economic costs of the war, while Republicans increasingly expect the conflict to continue through the November midterm elections.

Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, described Netanyahu's expected meeting with Trump as "DEFCON 1," warning that the "Israeli" leader would argue in favor of further escalation during the talks.

Iran deception abbas araghchi UnitedStates DonadlTrump

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