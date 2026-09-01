’Israeli’ Settlers Attack NBC News Crew in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Masked "Israeli" settlers attacked and injured an NBC News crew and a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank, the US broadcaster reported.

The attack took place on Saturday in the village of Jalud near Nablus, where NBC correspondent Matt Bradley and his colleagues were accompanying 51-year-old Aida Ahmed Abdullah to a home she said her family had been forced to abandon because of settler violence.

Footage showed a vehicle with "Israeli" license plates approaching before at least three masked men emerged and attacked the group with sticks and rocks.

Bradley was struck twice in the arm and received medical treatment, while other crew members were also injured and their equipment and vehicle were damaged. Abdullah was taken for medical treatment as well.

Bradley said the attackers "jumped out, beat us, then jumped back in the car."

The Foreign Press Association said it was "deeply alarmed," describing the assault as part of a recurring pattern of violence against journalists and Palestinian civilians.

It called on "Israeli" police and the "IDF's" Central Command to investigate and hold those responsible accountable. No arrests had been reported by Sunday.

The UN said in June that more than 1,000 settler attacks resulting in casualties or property damage had been recorded in the West Bank since the beginning of the year, averaging six incidents a day and representing the highest rate since records began.