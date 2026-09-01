Fidan: Netanyahu a Threat to Humanity and International Order

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan held comprehensive discussions on practical steps to implement the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement during the first meeting of the pact’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Istanbul on Monday.

Fidan said the three countries had begun establishing the agreement’s institutional framework and were working toward a new regional structure for security and cooperation.

He stressed that the alliance is not directed against any particular state and said efforts were underway to prepare a roadmap for admitting additional regional members.

Addressing "Israel," Fidan described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "perpetrator of genocide" and a "common enemy of humanity," the international community, and global security, calling for international action against what he described as the threat posed by Netanyahu.

The committee brings together the foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of staff of the three countries, with responsibility for providing strategic guidance and coordinating political and military cooperation under the agreement.

Turkey was represented by Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Saudi Arabia was represented by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, and Chief of General Staff Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili. Pakistan’s delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed in Mecca on August 7, stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three signatories will be treated as an attack against all, a provision modeled on Article 5 of the NATO treaty.