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US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns
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By Staff, Agencies 

US Army secretary Dan Driscoll has handed his resignation to Donald Trump, the White House said on Monday, becoming the latest high-profile figure to depart the War department.

The army official, who is second in line to war secretary Pete Hegseth, had reportedly been eyeing an exit from the Pentagon amid apparent friction with the secretary.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War,” she added.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The resignation comes after months of turmoil at the war department, which has seen numerous incidents, from leak investigations and budget issues to the ousting of several senior officials including the army chief of staff Randy George in April. In June, the army’s commander of its forces in Europe and Africa, Gen Christopher Donahue, unexpectedly stepped down.

Driscoll was a George ally, and lamented his departure, as did Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Driscoll told Congress in April that he and his family drove to George’s house following his resignation “and we all gave him a hug”.

“That being said, the civilian leadership, the design of our system, is that they get to pick the leaders that they want,” Driscoll added.

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