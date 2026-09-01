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Deadly Grand Canyon Flash Floods Claim Two Lives, Leave 14 Unaccounted For

Deadly Grand Canyon Flash Floods Claim Two Lives, Leave 14 Unaccounted For
folder_openUnited States access_time 9 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

At least two people have died and 14 others remain missing following severe flash flooding in the inner areas of the Grand Canyon, according to the US National Park Service.

Authorities recovered the body of a 46-year-old man near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River on Sunday. The Coconino County medical examiner’s office was present at the scene, although officials did not immediately release further information about the victim.

A second body was discovered Monday in a flooded area as rescue teams continued searching for 14 people who may be missing or unaccounted for following the weekend's flooding. The discovery raised the confirmed death toll to two.

Search and recovery operations are continuing around Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch, two remote areas of the park situated along the Colorado River.

The powerful flood surge that struck Saturday caused extensive damage throughout the region. Nearly all footbridges crossing Bright Angel Creek, one of the Colorado River's major tributaries, were destroyed. The Transcanyon Waterline, which provides much of the park's water supply, was also severely damaged.

The damage has created a critical water shortage, prompting park officials to impose Stage 4 water restrictions on the South Rim beginning Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area, warning of additional rain and thunderstorms. Forecasters put the probability of precipitation at 90% for Monday, raising concerns about further flooding and difficult conditions for search teams.

Emergency crews had already evacuated 62 people from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail by Sunday morning as authorities worked to move visitors away from the most vulnerable areas.

flood UnitedStates GrandCanyon

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