Trump Welcomes Russia to G20 Despite EU Backlash

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump welcomed a senior Russian delegation to the G20, brushing aside EU opposition after European officials refused to join Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in the summit’s traditional “family photo.”

Siluanov arrived in Asheville, North Carolina for the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Monday at the invitation of the Trump administration.

His first in-person appearance at the forum since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 immediately drew protests from European delegates.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called Siluanov’s inclusion a “troubling” signal, while other EU officials reportedly threatened to boycott the G20 “family photo” unless he was excluded. Trump dismissed the criticism, saying, “We like getting along with everybody.”

Unlike their European counterparts, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on financial cooperation, G20 coordination, Trump’s Ukraine settlement plan, and bilateral economic ties.

While Washington reportedly ruled out economic relief for Moscow before the conflict ends, Siluanov used the G20 to warn that “geopolitical fragmentation” is hindering global trade and investment, while highlighting AI, automation, and import substitution as drivers of Russia’s growth.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Washington’s European allies over efforts to isolate Russia, arguing that expelling Moscow from the G8 in 2014 was a mistake and that Russia “should be sitting at the table.”

He has also backed Russia’s participation in the G20, saying in April that Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the December summit in Miami would be “very helpful.” The US later invited Russia, with Moscow accepting while leaving its representative undecided.