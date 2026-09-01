“Israeli” Settlers Attempt to Set Fire to West Bank Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

An attempt was made to set fire to a mosque in the northern occupied West Bank early Tuesday, according to Palestinian official news agency Wafa, in the latest reported attack on a place of worship in the territory.

Local residents told Wafa that “Israeli” occupiers attempted to enter the Nur Al-Din Zengi Mosque in Bazariya, a town northwest of Nablus. After being unable to force open the mosque's doors, the attackers set fire to a nearby room and sprayed racist slogans around the site.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs condemned the incident, describing attacks on mosques and other religious sites as a “dangerous and systematic escalation.” The ministry said such incidents appeared intended to provoke Palestinians and Muslims.

The ministry also urged international and human rights organizations to take steps to protect religious sites and address repeated attacks by “Israeli” settlers against Palestinian communities.

The incident comes amid a rise in violence by “Israeli” settlers across the occupied West Bank. The United Nations said in August that settler violence had reached “unprecedented levels,” documenting more than 1,430 incidents involving casualties or property damage during 2026 through early August.

Mosques have previously been targeted in similar incidents. In June, the UN reported arson attacks against mosques in the Ramallah governorate, including attempts to burn religious buildings and graffiti being painted on their walls.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over the safety of Palestinian religious sites and the wider escalation of violence across the occupied West Bank.