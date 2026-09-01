SCO Summit Opens in Bishkek as Leaders Mark 25 Years of the Organization

By Staff, Agencies

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] summit opened Tuesday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, bringing together leaders from across Eurasia for discussions on security, economic cooperation and regional development.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov welcomed participating heads of state and government at the Yntymak Ordo complex, the venue for the summit. The leaders then gathered for an official group photograph before the meeting began.

In his opening address, Japarov highlighted the SCO’s 25th anniversary and said this year’s theme is “Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity.”

He said the organization has expanded significantly since its establishment, evolving from a body primarily concerned with border security into an influential international organization with a broader role in global affairs.

According to Japarov, SCO member countries collectively represent more than 40% of the world’s population and approximately one-quarter of global GDP.

He said Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship has been guided by the principle that “Unity is the foundation of prosperity,” describing it as consistent with the organization’s so-called Shanghai Spirit.

Japarov expressed hope that the summit would help usher in a new phase of cooperation among member states through coordinated approaches to regional and international challenges. He then officially opened the Council of Heads of State meeting.

The leaders subsequently moved into closed-door discussions. They are expected to adopt the “Bishkek Declaration,” marking the SCO’s 25th anniversary and outlining areas for future cooperation.

The summit is attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

After the main Council of Heads of State meeting, the SCO Plus session is scheduled to take place, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to participate.

Turkey is not a full SCO member but has held dialogue-partner status with the organization since 2012.