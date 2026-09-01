“Israel” Aggression Escalates on S Lebanon as Berri Warns of Strife

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes intensified their aggression across southern Lebanon on Monday, striking the Kfar Rumman roundabout, Ali al-Taher heights, the outskirts of Zawtar, Wadi al-Hujeir, and the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district.

Amid the escalation, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that the “Israeli” occupation seeks to erase Lebanon’s collective memory by destroying its villages, towns, and cities, stressing that Lebanon’s unity and civil peace remain under threat.

Speaking on the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr and his two companions, Berri said the goal was not Hezbollah or the Amal Movement, but rather to fuel internal strife.

“What 'Israel' wants is neither Hezbollah nor the Amal Movement, but strife. Lebanon in its unity, and Lebanon as an embodiment of the opposite of 'Israel’s' racism, are what is being targeted,” he said.

Berri further rejected any attempt to turn southern Lebanon into a buffer zone or security belt, stressing that the South remains the responsibility of the Lebanese state and belongs to its Resistance fighters and families.

He also warned that the risks facing Lebanon do not justify acting on any agreement, including the Framework Agreement, and reaffirmed his bloc’s right to reject it.

“The South is the responsibility of the state, and under no circumstances will we accept it becoming a buffer zone or security belt,” Berri stressed.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that civil peace and the army were “red lines,” while rejecting any concession regarding the genocide “Israel” is committing in southern Lebanon.

The escalation comes as “Israeli” occupation forces continue artillery and airstrikes across the south, setting homes and agricultural fields ablaze and demolishing buildings and infrastructure in areas under their occupation.

According to Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, the aggression from March 2 through August 28 has claimed the lives of at least 4,352 people and wounded 12,318 others, while also causing further civilian losses and forcible displacement.