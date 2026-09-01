Denmark Reopens Damascus Embassy After 14 Years, Announces $76 Million for Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark has reopened its embassy in Damascus after a 14-year closure and announced an additional $76 million in funding to support Syria’s recovery and long-term stability.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen attended the reopening ceremony on Monday alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency.

Al-Shaibani described the reopening as a “new chapter” in relations between Syria and Denmark. He said he hoped the move would encourage other European countries to deepen their engagement with Syria and increase investment in the country.

Rasmussen said Denmark’s new funding package would be directed toward early recovery efforts, stabilization programs and initiatives supporting the return of Syrian refugees.

He also said Syrians who have built lives in Denmark could play an important role in rebuilding their homeland by bringing back professional skills, experience and knowledge.

Following the embassy ceremony, Rasmussen met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

According to the Syrian presidency, the discussions focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and expanding cooperation in recovery and reconstruction. The talks also addressed efforts to promote stability and support Syria’s development.

The reopening of Denmark’s diplomatic mission marks a significant step in renewed European engagement with Syria after years of limited diplomatic activity.