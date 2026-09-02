Iran Retaliates to US Aggression, Announces Killing Large Number of US Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Armed Forces began staging a series of combined retaliatory operations featuring missile and drone strikes targeting regional American bases and interests following the United States’ latest acts of deadly unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced the launch of the operations in a statement on Tuesday.

“Decisive operations by the Iranian Armed Forces in response to the American terrorist enemy began minutes ago,” the Forces said. “US bases and interests across the region are now coming under attack by Iranian missiles and drones,” it added.

The operations follow multiple strikes of unwarranted aggression against targets inside the Islamic Republic, especially the country’s southern areas.

The latest instance of the aggression featured a missile attack targeting the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan’s Sirik County, where shrapnel hit a residential structure in the city of Kouhestak as the building was hosting a wedding ceremony.

The IRG underlined that these attacks have only determined the Islamic Republic to reinforce the closure it has imposed on the Strait of Hormuz in response to previous American violations and “strengthened the resolve of our warriors to crush the foreign forces interfering in Hormuz.”

The ongoing reprisal, it added, “will make the aggressors regret their actions.”

According to the IRG, the first stage of the reprisal has seen Iran’s new-generation aerospace defense system shoot down the 50th advanced MQ-9 drone belonging to the American aggressor.

Later, the IRG’s Aerospace Force “carried out a heavy ballistic-missile strike against the US Marine barracks known as Camp Titiin in Jordan, located on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba.”

“The attack killed a large number of US personnel and destroyed several key facilities and the enemy’s attack helicopters.”

A third statement saw the Forces announcing staging “a heavy ballistic-missile strike against the hangars housing long-range RQ-4 and MQ-9 unmanned aircraft at the US airbase in Jordan known as Prince Hassan. A number of drones were destroyed, and several pilots and flight technical crewmembers were killed.” “Several of their technical infrastructure facilities were also set ablaze.”

The latter statement also mourned the martyrdom of Iranian civilians.

“Once again, the hand of Satan has emerged through the sleeve of the child-killing US military,” it said, noting that the atrocity “once again demonstrated the depth of its [the US’s] hatred towards the Muslim Ummah [Nation].”

It ascribed perpetration of the atrocity to the US’s incapability to confront the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces directly, calling it “an act of desperation.”

The IRG, meanwhile, called on Jordan to stop allowing its soil to be used as a launch pad for such atrocities.

During yet another statement, the IRG pointed to taking place of combined missile-and-drone strikes on US bases in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

The operations “destroyed a maintenance facility and warehouses containing technical equipment belonging to the terrorist US military, and destroyed the guidance system of a US surveillance balloon at the base.”

“The valiant warriors of the Ground Forces also set fire to the fuel storage tanks at the base and killed a number of the aggressors.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Army announced the 29th phase of its Operation Sa’eqeh [Lightning] in response to the most recent enemy attacks.

The 29th phase saw the Army launch “a large-scale [retaliatory] attack using explosive-laden drones against radar installations and gathering points for US terrorist forces at Sheikh Isa Airbase in Bahrain.”

It described the drone strikes as “a forceful and extensive response to the enemy’s acts of aggression,” saying Iranian servicemen “will exact a harsh and regret-inducing revenge on the aggressors.”

The outpost is one of the most important and sensitive US bases in the region, functioning as a major center for the maintenance and repair of helicopters and drone components, and a reconnaissance aircraft hub.

The IRG, meanwhile, hailed the popular support that has been staged nationwide for the Armed Forces’ steadfast defense of the country in the face of the aggressors.

“Your continued presence has exhausted and frustrated the American enemy, while the resistance and strength demonstrated by your brave warriors in the Strait of Hormuz have pestered the rulers of the White House,” the IRG concluded, addressing the public.