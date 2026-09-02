At Least 12 Martyred, Scores Wounded in New US Aggression on Southern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

At least 12 people have been martyred and scores of others wounded after US forces carried out missile attacks on southern Iran on Tuesday night.

Seven people were martyred and eight others wounded in US missile attacks on three locations near the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari in the Khuzestan Province.

Separate attacks on Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province left at least five people martyred, and 68 others wounded after a strike hit a wedding celebration.

US Central Command [CENTCOM] falsely claimed that American forces had launched attacks on targets belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG].

CENTCOM linked the strikes to what Washington described as recent Iranian actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and US forces in the region.

The spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said on Wednesday that Iran’s Armed Forces responded to the attacks by targeting American outposts across the region with drone and missile strikes.

“The strikes inflicted extensive damage on infrastructure, facilities, weapons and equipment at the bases and killed and wounded a significant number of American commanders and troops,” Colonel Zolfaqari remarked.

“These offensive operations against the Americans will continue to teach them a lesson until they regret their acts of aggression,” he added.

Iran’s highest operational command unit says the Islamic Republic will respond to continued American aggression with “heavier, broader, and more devastating” retaliation.

Furthermore, the US targeted Iran’s Lark Island on Sunday night, prompting the IRG to announce a retaliatory combined operation against US positions in Jordan.

Khuzestan and Hormozgan Provinces, which have major strategic importance and contain key industrial, economic and energy infrastructure, have repeatedly come under attack during the ongoing US aggression against Iran.