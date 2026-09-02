Yemen Backs Iran, Slams US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry s in the Sanaa-based government has reaffirmed its support for Iran and its Islamic Republic in confronting ongoing aggression, as the regional confrontation between Tehran and Washington continues to escalate.

In a statement, the ministry said the continued US aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran “will not weaken its resolve,” stressing that Iran's response is “a legitimate right guaranteed by all customs, conventions, and laws.”

The ministry’s statement comes as Iran carries out a series of military operations against US positions across the region, with the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] stressing that its strikes are in retaliation for US aggression.

The Sanaa-based government said the US is pushing the region toward greater tension and bears responsibility, along with those supporting it, for the consequences resulting from the escalation.

It also warned regional governments that have allowed their territories to be used as platforms for US attacks against Iran, saying “the regimes that have turned their territories into American platforms for aggression against Iran must pay the price for their complete dependence on the Americans.”

The statement places Yemen's position alongside Iran's broader regional response, as Tehran has reported attacks against US military assets in several countries hosting American forces.

The Yemeni ministry also referred to a US attack on a wedding in Sirik, saying the assault resulted in dozens of casualties and five martyrs, including a child.

The ministry cited the attack as part of the aggression against Iran and reiterated its position that Tehran's military response constitutes a legitimate right under international norms and laws.

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] said a US attack on a residential house in Sirik, southern Iran, martyred and wounded around 50 people, including a child, during a wedding ceremony.

In a statement, the IRG Public Relations Department said the house had been hosting the marriage ceremony of a young couple when it was targeted in a brutal attack. It said the casualties had revived memories of the brutality of Minab School and Lamerd Stadium.

US aggression has included attacks on Iranian territory and targets in strategic areas along the country’s southern coast, bringing the confrontation increasingly close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has justified its actions through claims concerning Iranian activity in the strategic waterway and Tehran’s attacks on US military positions in the region.