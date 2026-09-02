Trump Escalates US Strikes on Iran Near Strait of Hormuz, Threatens Wider Attack

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump says American forces have launched what he described as “large and powerful” strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating the confrontation with Tehran and warning that Iran would face an even heavier response if it retaliates.

Trump announced the strikes Tuesday on Truth Social, saying they were carried out in response to what Washington described as an Iranian attempt to place sea mines in the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial international shipping route for global energy supplies.

Trump also referred to an Iranian missile strike on a US military base in Jordan, claiming that Iran had fired eight missiles and that all had been intercepted.

The US president issued a series of increasingly severe warnings to Tehran, saying any Iranian retaliation would trigger a stronger American attack. He suggested that a larger operation was already prepared and could cause extensive destruction across Iran.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said US forces had waited until Iran had nearly completed efforts to rebuild a radar system before striking it. He again warned that a further Iranian response could lead to an even more destructive US operation.

Trump also rejected reports that the strikes were intended to pressure Iran into returning to negotiations. Instead, he said Washington was satisfied with its current position and claimed the US had gained near-total control of the Strait of Hormuz while Iran's economy was suffering severe pressure.

He further called on the Iranian public to challenge their government, raising the possibility of internal political upheaval amid the escalating military confrontation.

Iran has not accepted Washington's characterization of the events as justification for the attacks, while the growing US military campaign has raised concerns about further civilian and regional consequences.

US Central Command confirmed that American forces had begun striking targets associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG]. The US military said the operation followed what it described as attempted attacks by the IRG against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US personnel stationed in the region.

The escalation comes amid a broader regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and “Israel.” Tehran has repeatedly condemned American and “Israeli” military actions and has portrayed its response as an effort to defend its sovereignty and national security.

The latest strikes risk further destabilizing the Gulf region and disrupting one of the world's most important energy corridors, while increasing fears that the confrontation could expand into a much wider conflict.