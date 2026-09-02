IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] confirmed that its forces have struck the command compound and living quarters of the US commander at Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base, setting fire to a drone hangar and deployment ramp and destroying a number of drones.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRG’s Public Relations Department said the operation was carried out in response to a US attack on civilians in Iran.

The retaliation came after US forces turned a young Sunni couple’s wedding ceremony in Sirik, southern Iran, into a mourning ceremony by bombing a residential house, it said.

Nearly 70 civilians were affected in the attack, with five people, including a child, martyred.

“In response to this crime, at dawn today, the brave fighters of the IRG Ground Force, simultaneously with attacks on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Erbil, carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on the command center and living quarters of the US commander at Ali Al-Salem base,” the statement said.

The IRG added that the attack killed a number of US personnel and was followed by strikes on a drone hangar and the ramp used to deploy drones involved in attacks against Iran. It said several drones were destroyed and the hangar was set ablaze.

Addressing the Kuwaiti people, the IRG said, “You know well about our affection and affinity with you. What pains and concerns us is the occupation of Islamic lands by the child-killing and terrorist US military.”

The statement added that the attacks were intended to help “cleanse the pure land and generous homeland of Kuwait from the presence of American infidels.”

The IRG hoped for “the destruction of US domination and the Zionist entity and the freedom and independence of the noble people of Kuwait from the occupying aggressors.”

The IRG retaliation followed a fresh series of US acts of aggression, which hit the counties of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan, among other areas.