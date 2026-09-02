Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait

IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] confirmed that its forces have struck the command compound and living quarters of the US commander at Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base, setting fire to a drone hangar and deployment ramp and destroying a number of drones.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRG’s Public Relations Department said the operation was carried out in response to a US attack on civilians in Iran.

The retaliation came after US forces turned a young Sunni couple’s wedding ceremony in Sirik, southern Iran, into a mourning ceremony by bombing a residential house, it said.

Nearly 70 civilians were affected in the attack, with five people, including a child, martyred.

“In response to this crime, at dawn today, the brave fighters of the IRG Ground Force, simultaneously with attacks on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Erbil, carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on the command center and living quarters of the US commander at Ali Al-Salem base,” the statement said.

The IRG added that the attack killed a number of US personnel and was followed by strikes on a drone hangar and the ramp used to deploy drones involved in attacks against Iran. It said several drones were destroyed and the hangar was set ablaze.

Addressing the Kuwaiti people, the IRG said, “You know well about our affection and affinity with you. What pains and concerns us is the occupation of Islamic lands by the child-killing and terrorist US military.”
The statement added that the attacks were intended to help “cleanse the pure land and generous homeland of Kuwait from the presence of American infidels.”

The IRG hoped for “the destruction of US domination and the Zionist entity and the freedom and independence of the noble people of Kuwait from the occupying aggressors.”

The IRG retaliation followed a fresh series of US acts of aggression, which hit the counties of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan, among other areas.

Iran war on iran UnitedStates IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait

IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait

9 hours ago
At Least 12 Martyred, Scores Wounded in New US Aggression on Southern Iran

At Least 12 Martyred, Scores Wounded in New US Aggression on Southern Iran

10 hours ago
Iran Retaliates to US Aggression, Announces Killing Large Number of US Forces

Iran Retaliates to US Aggression, Announces Killing Large Number of US Forces

10 hours ago
Iran Central Bank Governor: Economy Can Withstand US Sanctions

Iran Central Bank Governor: Economy Can Withstand US Sanctions

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-09-2026 Hour: 09:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot