Bibi’s Wife Targets Opposition Politician with Conspiracy Claim

By Staff, Agencies

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has suggested that opposition politician Yair Golan knew about the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack in advance, prompting him to demand an apology and threaten legal action.

Speaking to “Israel’s” Channel 14 on Monday, Netanyahu questioned how Golan, a retired “Israeli” army deputy chief of staff, had been able to reach southern the entity so quickly during the operation.

“When you’re a military man of such high rank, claiming that you fought on October 7, already early in the morning you were there, already dressed and ready at a very, very early hour when others didn’t know, such as the prime minister,” she said.

Golan accused Netanyahu of “spreading a false conspiracy” and “attempting to rewrite” the events. He threatened to sue for defamation unless she apologized within 24 hours.

Golan is running in “Israel’s” October 27 election as leader of the left-wing Democrats. However, the opposition bloc’s frontrunner and Benjamin Netanyahu’s main political rival is considered to be Gadi Eisenkot of the centrist Honest Party.

Sara Netanyahu’s remarks echoed claims that “Israeli” officials deliberately allowed the Al-Aqsa Flood to happen. Asked directly about the so-called “betrayal theory,” however, she distanced herself from it. “I’m not part of any theories and I don’t know,” she said.