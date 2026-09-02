Sheikh Qassem: ‘Israel’ Failed in Its Wars Due to Popular Resistance

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that “‘Israel’ has failed in its wars because of popular Resistance, and as long as we remain steadfast, the enemies will not be able to achieve their project and plans."

Speaking at the 40th International Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that “any steadfastness, regardless of its cost, lays the foundation for restoring our position and strengthens our ability to achieve our objectives and thwart the enemy's project.”

His Eminence further underscored that disagreements among Muslims must not open an internal front or make them forget their primary enemy.

In parallel, he noted that the United States is currently acting as an enemy of peoples and seeking to strike at the roots of the Islamic project and the rights of the people in our region.

Moreover, Sheikh Qassem stated that “the martyred Imam, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, moved from theoretical Islamic unity to practical unity," which, he noted, revived the Palestinian cause.

He pointed out that support for Palestine has taken the form of “blood, weapons, money, confrontation, and a shared hostility toward ‘Israel’ and Washington,"” all of which, he said, represent genuine unity.

According to the Resistance Leader, “This unity was also embodied in Lebanon between Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and all political forces that reject ‘Israel’ and seek liberation.”

He added: "As long as we remain steadfast and defend our rights and our land, they will not achieve their project and will not succeed, even if we suffer great sacrifices and shed much blood."

Additionally, Sheikh Qassem confirmed that these sacrifices and bloodshed constitute, alongside unity, the natural path toward defeating the enemies' scheme.

His Eminence went on to say that “any retreat in the face of the enemy will lead to our annihilation because it acts without mercy, while any steadfastness, regardless of its cost, halts the enemy's advance and lays the foundation for restoring our position afterward.”

Hezbollah Secretary General concluded by saying: “No matter what America and ‘Israel’ do, no matter how severe the sanctions or how intense the military aggression, steadfastness will defeat the enemy's project."