Report: Over 5,200 “Israeli” Settlers Enter Al-Aqsa in August

By Staff, Agencies

A total of 5,209 “Israeli” occupiers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"] during August, while “Israeli” forces martyred two Palestinians and detained 114 others, including five children, according to a report released Tuesday by the Al-Quds Governorate.

The governorate said incursions into the holy site increased throughout August, with groups of settlers conducting Jewish rituals inside the compound and near its entrances under the protection of “Israeli” police.

One of the largest single-day totals was recorded on August 13, when 751 settlers entered the compound. The governorate also said “Israeli” authorities issued five orders preventing Palestinians from accessing the holy Al-Aqsa.

“Israeli” police have permitted settlers to enter the compound since 2003. The Islamic Waqf Department in Al-Quds maintains that Al-Aqsa is exclusively a Muslim place of worship and has repeatedly called for an end to the incursions.

The Al-Quds Governorate also documented other actions by “Israeli” forces during August. According to its report, two Palestinians were martyred, 83 were injured and 114 were detained, including five children.

The report further recorded 44 attacks by settlers against Palestinians and their property.

Authorities also documented 40 demolition and land-clearing operations involving Palestinian homes, structures and land in Al-Quds. In addition, 86 demolition or stop-work notices and orders were issued.

The developments come amid reports in “Israeli” media that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering measures to increase tensions in an effort to satisfy far-right political parties ahead of the Knesset elections scheduled for October 27.

Palestinians have accused “Israel” of pursuing policies designed to alter the character of occupied Al-Quds and strengthen what they describe as the Judaization of the city, including the area surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Across the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds, Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps have continued to face raids and arrests by “Israeli” forces, alongside attacks by settlers against Palestinians and their property.

The latest developments take place amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has resulted in a large-scale humanitarian and political crisis.