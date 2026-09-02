EU Weighs Breaking Up Diplomatic Service

By Staff, Agencies

The European Commission is drawing up plans to break up the European Union’s diplomatic service and transfer parts of it to the bloc’s executive, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing people briefed on the process.

Senior officials are examining which functions of the European External Action Service [EEAS] could be absorbed by existing Commission departments.

Several European governments reportedly see the EEAS as ineffective in handling major crises, including Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the war on Iran, as well as relations with US President Donald Trump.

Established in 2010 to support the EU’s foreign policy, the EEAS operates more than 140 delegations worldwide under EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. However, dissatisfaction among member states has fueled calls for structural changes.

France and Germany are reportedly leading efforts to reform the bloc’s diplomatic machinery amid concerns over its ability to respond to major international crises and a more volatile geopolitical environment.

Officials have argued that foreign-policy responsibilities are fragmented among EU institutions, national governments and the EEAS, causing duplication and slowing decision-making.

One senior official described the service as “dysfunctional,” arguing that its structure needs to be rebuilt.

Among the proposals reportedly under consideration are reducing the autonomy of the EU foreign policy chief and transferring some EEAS responsibilities to the European Commission or the Council of the European Union.

The plans could ultimately reshape the bloc’s diplomatic structure, with some officials warning that the EEAS risks being “torn apart.”