12 Palestinians Detained as “Israeli” Settlers Burn Vehicles in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces detained 12 Palestinians during overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, while “Israeli” occupiers reportedly set fire to two Palestinian vehicles in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, Palestinian sources said Wednesday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, “Israeli” forces raided Balata refugee camp east of Nablus and detained three Palestinians.

In Nablus’ Old City, soldiers raided a metal workshop and confiscated equipment before detaining the owner and his two sons after searching their family home in the Al-Jawza neighborhood.

In the village of Al-Rashaydah, east of Beit Lahm ["Bethlehem"], “Israeli” forces entered several Palestinian homes, detaining and questioning four people.

Two young men were also detained in Aqaba, north of Tubas, after forces raided their homes, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources told Anadolu that “Israeli” settlers attacked the eastern part of Beita early Wednesday and set fire to two vehicles parked outside Palestinian homes.

The incident followed another attack on Tuesday in the village of Umm Safa in the central occupied West Bank, where settlers burned two Palestinian vehicles and painted racist slogans during a raid.

Palestinian communities across the West Bank have faced intensified raids, arrests and attacks since “Israel” launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. Violence and property attacks attributed to “Israeli” settlers have also increased during the same period.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers carried out 628 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property during August.

According to the commission, the attacks directly affected 164 Palestinians, including 20 children and 17 women. It also reported extensive damage to Palestinian agriculture, saying 21,508 trees were targeted, including 19,375 olive trees.

Palestinian authorities estimate that approximately 750,000 “Israeli” settlers live across 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the occupied West Bank. An additional 250,000 reportedly live in 15 illegal settlements in occupied East Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"].

The latest incidents add to mounting concerns among Palestinians over expanding settlement activity, attacks on their communities and continued displacement pressures across the occupied West Bank.