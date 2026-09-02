- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Xi, Sisi Hold Talks in Cairo on Expanding China-Egypt Cooperation
By Staff, Agencies
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments during talks in Cairo on Wednesday, according to Egyptian media.
The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Egypt and China while allowing the two leaders to exchange views on regional developments and issues of shared interest, Egypt’s state-linked Al-Qahera News reported.
Xi was officially welcomed in Cairo with a ceremony at Al-Ittihadiya Palace before the leaders held their discussions. The event included the national anthems of both countries and ceremonial artillery salutes in honor of the Chinese president.
Xi’s visit marks his first trip to Egypt as Chinese president in a decade, highlighting the importance both countries place on their growing relationship.
The two governments are also expected to sign several bilateral agreements covering areas of cooperation, according to reports.
The visit comes as Cairo and Beijing continue efforts to deepen economic, political and strategic ties, while also coordinating on regional issues of mutual concern.
Comments
- Related News