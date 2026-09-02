Russia Warns of Major Escalation Risk in Baltic Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Growing military tensions in the Baltic Sea are creating conditions where an unexpected incident could trigger a wider confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned Wednesday.

Grushko said the region has moved beyond conventional military rivalry and is increasingly marked by confrontation between Russia and Western countries, carrying a “huge risk” of unforeseen incidents and uncontrolled escalation.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, held from September 1 to 4, Grushko also criticized what Moscow sees as growing Western military ambitions in the Arctic, saying efforts to establish military superiority there would fail.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly raised concerns over NATO’s expanding military presence in the Baltic Sea, particularly near the Kaliningrad region. In May, Moscow warned that the alliance’s growing activities threatened regional stability and international navigation.

Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Artem Bulatov said NATO has been strengthening its combat capabilities and infrastructure near Kaliningrad while expanding air patrols and military exercises.

He pointed to NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission, launched in January 2025 under the stated goal of protecting critical infrastructure, saying the alliance has since increased the scale and frequency of its drills.

According to Moscow, NATO member states have also taken provocative measures against vessels transporting goods to and from Russia.

Grushko warned that such activities pose “serious threats” to international shipping and economic operations, arguing that NATO’s maritime operations increasingly seek to control key logistical corridors and restrict Russia-linked trade.

The developments, Moscow says, reflect a broader militarization of the Baltic Sea and surrounding regions, increasing the risk of a dangerous confrontation.