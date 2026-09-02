Iran’s IRG Says Two Oil Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Issues Warning to Shipping Firms

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said Wednesday that two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, causing explosions and fires, and warned shipping companies against using routes that Tehran considers unauthorized.

In a statement, the IRG said the two vessels had released their crews and were transferred to personnel associated with the US military before attempting to pass through an “illegal route.”

According to the IRG, the tankers subsequently struck mines, exploded and were forced to stop. The vessels were left on fire following the incidents.

The Iranian military did not identify the ships or disclose their national flags, precise locations or whether anyone was injured or martyred.

The IRG said its naval forces had previously warned commercial vessels about the risks of navigating through the mined area.

It also threatened to take what it described as “additional punitive measures” against shipping companies that permit their vessels to use the disputed route rather than the passage Iran considers authorized.

The IRG further said recent US military operations in the region would not undermine Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways for energy shipments.