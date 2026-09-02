Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Rezaei: Iran’s New Strategy Will Shatter US Regional Presence

Rezaei: Iran’s New Strategy Will Shatter US Regional Presence
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has warned that US attempts to salvage the ongoing war against Iran will fail, saying Tehran's newly adopted strategy will undermine Washington's regional presence.

In a post on X, Rezaei said Washington and "Israel" were increasingly desperate as the war entered its seventh month without achieving its strategic objectives.

He said Iran's new approach across the battlefield, diplomacy, and resistance to the economic blockade would "shatter" the foundations of the US and "Israeli" strategy.

Rezaei's remarks followed US attacks on southern Iran on Tuesday, which were met by missile and drone operations by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army against US assets across the region.

He also pointed to what he described as major US military setbacks, including the depletion of THAAD and Patriot interceptor stocks and the loss of a significant portion of the US Reaper drone fleet during the conflict.

On the economic front, Rezaei's warning came in response to Washington's "Operation Economic Outcast," which seeks to intensify pressure on Iran through a naval blockade and expanded sanctions.

Rezaei said Iran's response would rely on a coordinated strategy combining military action, diplomacy, and measures aimed at countering the economic blockade.

Iran aggression strategy UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Rezaei: Iran’s New Strategy Will Shatter US Regional Presence

Rezaei: Iran’s New Strategy Will Shatter US Regional Presence

one hour ago
Iran’s IRG Says Two Oil Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Issues Warning to Shipping Firms

Iran’s IRG Says Two Oil Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Issues Warning to Shipping Firms

6 hours ago
Iran’s Qalibaf Slams US Attack on Wedding ceremony in S Iran: They Kill like Satan

Iran’s Qalibaf Slams US Attack on Wedding ceremony in S Iran: They Kill like Satan

7 hours ago
IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait

IRG Destroys US Commander’s Compound, Drone Hangars in Kuwait

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-09-2026 Hour: 09:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot