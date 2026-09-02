Rezaei: Iran’s New Strategy Will Shatter US Regional Presence

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has warned that US attempts to salvage the ongoing war against Iran will fail, saying Tehran's newly adopted strategy will undermine Washington's regional presence.

In a post on X, Rezaei said Washington and "Israel" were increasingly desperate as the war entered its seventh month without achieving its strategic objectives.

He said Iran's new approach across the battlefield, diplomacy, and resistance to the economic blockade would "shatter" the foundations of the US and "Israeli" strategy.

Rezaei's remarks followed US attacks on southern Iran on Tuesday, which were met by missile and drone operations by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army against US assets across the region.

He also pointed to what he described as major US military setbacks, including the depletion of THAAD and Patriot interceptor stocks and the loss of a significant portion of the US Reaper drone fleet during the conflict.

On the economic front, Rezaei's warning came in response to Washington's "Operation Economic Outcast," which seeks to intensify pressure on Iran through a naval blockade and expanded sanctions.

Rezaei said Iran's response would rely on a coordinated strategy combining military action, diplomacy, and measures aimed at countering the economic blockade.