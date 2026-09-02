IRGC Says Two Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says two oil tankers were stopped after hitting mines and exploding in the Strait of Hormuz, warning shipping companies against following US instructions and using unauthorized routes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC said the two tankers had evacuated their crews after being encouraged by the US military and were placed at the disposal of American-linked elements to pass through an unauthorized route.

The IRGC said the vessels were "deceived by the US military" before hitting mines and catching fire. It added that its Navy had previously warned vessels about the dangers of passing through mined areas.

The IRGC warned that additional measures would be taken against shipping companies that disregard legal routes and follow US instructions, saying the measures would be implemented soon.

The statement also condemned a recent US attack on a wedding celebration in southern Iran, describing it as part of what it called "the campaign of intimidation against the Iranian people."

The IRGC described the targeting of residential areas and a wedding ceremony as a war crime, saying such attacks would not weaken Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz or intimidate the Iranian people.