Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by Hezbollah's Media Relations:

Hezbollah Media Relations categorically denies what has been reported by some media outlets that persist in publishing false accusations against Hezbollah regarding the party's alleged connection to a security cell that is reportedly being detained on the claim that it was seeking to destabilize security in Lebanon and Syria.

Hezbollah Media Relations stresses that Hezbollah has no connection whatsoever, directly or indirectly, to any such cell or group, and that the allegations and accusations against it are entirely baseless.

It also stresses that attempts by some media outlets to implicate Hezbollah's name in such security cases and attribute these allegations to anonymous sources are part of efforts to spread misinformation, tarnish the party's image, and maliciously seek to incite discord and undermine security and stability in the country.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

20 Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH