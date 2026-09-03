Sheikh Al-Kaabi: US Troops Must Leave Iraq by Sept. 30

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary-General of Iraq’s Nujaba Movement, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, warned US President Donald Trump against expecting victory in Iraq, describing him as “delusional” and “foolish.”

Al-Kaabi said the movement is closely monitoring September 30 and remains fully prepared for what he called a decisive confrontation with occupying forces if they fail to honor commitments to completely withdraw from Iraq by land and air.

He described the withdrawal as a “victory” that forced the occupier to “drag the tails of defeat,” crediting the strength of strikes carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. He further warned that even one US soldier remaining after the deadline would face a direct response.

The warning comes as the deadline for the complete withdrawal of US forces approaches, with Nujaba cautioning that any continued presence could trigger renewed confrontation with Iraqi resistance forces.

Meanwhile, Iraqi government spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Thursday that the international coalition’s mission in Iraq will end as scheduled on September 30. He stressed Baghdad’s commitment to addressing weapons under state authority while rejecting attempts to reignite sectarian tensions or spread rumors.

At the same time, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, said efforts to place weapons exclusively under state control should proceed without escalation that could threaten Iraq’s stability. He also reaffirmed the Coordination Framework’s support for the government.

In a related development, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi said no Iranian official had asked Baghdad to delay transferring weapons under state authority, stressing that Tehran considers the matter exclusively Iraqi. He also highlighted the role and sacrifices of armed factions in fighting ISIS.

The developments come as Iraq prepares for the scheduled end of the international coalition’s mission, amid wider debates over sovereignty, security arrangements and the continued presence of foreign forces.