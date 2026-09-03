“Israeli” War Minister: We’re to Expel Palestinians from Gaza By Any Means with Trump’s OK

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed that the occupying entity will forcibly expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip by every way possible as soon as US President Donald Trump gives the green light to the scheme.

Speaking at a conference hosted by “Israeli” news site Ynet and newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” on Wednesday, Katz claimed that the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza remains the “only solution”.

“In the end, there is no real solution for Gaza without this migration,” Katz said, noting that “Tel Aviv” “is organized and prepared to get them [Palestinians] out – by sea, by air, by any means.”

Citing unspecified “surveys,” he also alleged that 80% of Palestinians living in Gaza want to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.

He further said that Trump’s approval was crucial to convince other countries to accept Palestinian refugees.

“What’s delaying it [the plan] is that the accepting countries want US support,” he added. “Every country that is willing wants American backing.”

Meanwhile, Katz said that the plot to force Palestinians off their land still remains under discussion and was merely “frozen” by Trump due to pressure from Arab states.

“The plan hasn’t been canceled; it is being discussed all the time, even now, and I think there is no other solution for everyone’s good,” he pointed out.

Asked when he thinks the plan could be enacted, the “Israeli” minister said it would be “when it becomes clear that [the Palestinian resistance group] Hamas is not fulfilling its commitment[s]” under the US plan for Gaza.

“Then we will get a green light to advance militarily, territorially, and in other areas as well,” he went on to say.

At the start of his second presidential term, Trump called for forcibly removing all two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and placing the territory under US control, in what legal scholars denounced as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Trump walked back the idea following strong pushback, including from Palestine and Egypt.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen said he had earlier warned that “Israel” is planning to ethnically cleanse Gaza after visiting the blockaded territory’s border with Egypt.

Now, Katz “confirmed that’s the goal,” he wrote in an X post. “We must end our complicity.”

The “Israeli” war minister is “admitting, completely and brazenly,” that “Israel’s” official policy “is ethnic cleansing in Gaza,” said H.A. Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in the UK. “But somehow we are expected to take seriously those who say it is not.”